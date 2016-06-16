BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Two deaths occurred during the study, both in the linezolid group
* Iv to oral omadacycline was generally safe and well tolerated
* Omadacycline met primary, secondary efficacy outcomes designated by fda and ema in phase 3 study in acute bacterial skin infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.