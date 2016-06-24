BRIEF-Veracyte says Anthem coverage for the Afirma gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
* Veracyte announces Anthem coverage for the Afirma® gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
June 24 U.S. CDC
* released results of investigation into potential health impact that to lead contamination in Flint, Michigan water supply had on blood lead levels of children
* Lead screening recommendations urge state,local health depts to develop recommendations for health-care providers; says also expanded medicaid
* Blood lead levels higher for young children who drank the water after switch to Flint river water Source text for Eikon:
* Veracyte announces Anthem coverage for the Afirma® gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 18 More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sought to intervene to defend a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law -- subsidy payments to insurance companies -- which is under threat in a court case.