Feb 23 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 21 states raise 214.45 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 206.95 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Bihar, Jharkhand 8.82 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Madhya Pradesh at 8.76 percent; cut off on Odisha at 8.48 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Assam, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland at 8.63 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttarakhand at 8.65 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh At 8.72 Percent; Cut Off On Karnataka, Maharashtra at 8.67 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Kerala, Tamil Nadu at 8.69 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab at 8.66 percent; cut off on Uttar Pradesh at 8.83 percent; cut off on West Bengal at 8.88 percent Source text: (bit.ly/1mUrKoT) (Bengaluru newsroom)