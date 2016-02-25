REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Feb 25 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka Central Bank says issue of Rs 9,000 million treasury bonds on Feb 29 Source text: (bit.ly/1KMYc8l) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)