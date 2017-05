March 1 An alert from Sri Lanka's central bank on issuing development bonds for $200 million was inadvertently attached to an alert on Sri Lanka's central bank's 90-month t-bond yield issued on Feb. 29. The two alerts are from unrelated press releases issued by the central bank.

For the alert on development bonds, click here

For the alert on 90-month t-bond yield, click here

(Bengaluru Newsroom)