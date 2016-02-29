BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Feb 29 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says Feb 26 refinance 23.36 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/1Re5aQx) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.