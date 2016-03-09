BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
March 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says March 8 refinance 24.28 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/1QCe1Oq) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.