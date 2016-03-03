BRIEF-India's Birla Cable March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 19.1 million rupees versus profit 49.7 million rupees year ago
March 3 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.86 trln rupees on Feb 27 Source text: (bit.ly/1oQIBKu) (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all eight bids for 25.23 billion rupees ($393.79 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)