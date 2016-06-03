June 3 Wal Mart Stores Inc:

* Walmart & Sam's club will pilot last-mile delivery with Uber, Lyft and Deliv

* Walmart will start with tests of grocery delivery through Uber and Lyft

* Tests of grocery delivery to start within next two weeks in denver, one other market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)