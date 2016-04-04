BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
April 4 Reserve Bank of India:
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 1.51 trln rupees as on march 31 - cenbank Source text - (bit.ly/1RTyMpv) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees