April 7 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank buys 150 billion rupees of bonds under open market operation versus 150 billion rupees notified

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2018 bond at 101.26 rupees, buys 34.55 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.8209 percent cutoff yield on 8.60 percent 2028 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 102.51 rupees, buys 38.54 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.6886 percent cutoff yield on 8.08 percent 2022 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 100.77 rupees, buys 12.15 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.6562 percent cutoff yield on 7.72 percent 2025 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.1428 percent cutoff yield on 7.83 percent 2018 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 100.40 rupees, buys 24.47 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.4685 percent cutoff yield on 8.12 percent 2020 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2028 bond at 106.02 rupees, buys 22.00 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets 7.7875 percent cutoff yield on 7.88 percent 2030 bond purchase under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2022 bond at 101.91 rupees, buys 18.28 billion rupees under OMO Source text: (bit.ly/1oEHJZ6) (Bengaluru newsroom)