April 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 9 states raise 92.65 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 84.70 billion rupees

* India cenbank: Cut off on Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan at 7.98 percent

* India cenbank: Cut off on Gujarat, Telangana at 8.00 percent

* India cenbank: Cut off on Tamil Nadu at 8.01 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 8.02 percent Source text : (bit.ly/23GAByN) (Bengaluru newsroom)