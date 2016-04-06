US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
April 6 Reserve Bank Of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0021 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0067 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1SP1lo4) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)