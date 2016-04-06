April 6 Reserve Bank Of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0021 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0067 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1SP1lo4) (Bengaluru newsroom)