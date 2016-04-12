April 12 Reserve Bank Of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0016 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0023 rupee per 100 rupees for 2029 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1S2w0Mu) (Bengaluru newsroom)