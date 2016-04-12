India's 2016-17 tea exports drop 4.3 pct y/y - Board
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
April 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says April 11 refinance 25.29 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees versus profit 250.4 million rupees year ago