May 18 Take Two Interactive Software

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc Says Q4 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.48; Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.46

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc - Q4 Gaap Net Revenue $377.2 Million Versus $300.1 Million; Q4 Non-Gaap Net Revenue $342.5 Million Versus $427.7 Million Last Year

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc Sees Q1 Non-Gaap Net Revenue $225 Million To $260 Million; Sees Fy Non-Gaap Net Revenue $1.5 Billion To $1.6 Billion

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc Sees Q1 Non-Gaap Loss Per Share $0.40 To $0.30; Sees Fy Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.00 To $1.25