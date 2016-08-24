BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 IAC/InteractiveCorp
* Appoints Steven Cutler And Emily Keeton As Co-Heads Of M&A; Appointments Effective Immediately
* IAC/InteractiveCorp says continue to evaluate opportunities for existing assets as well as selectively look at new areas for expansion Source (bit.ly/2bORYX9) Further company coverage:
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: