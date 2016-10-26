Oct 26 Grubhub Inc

* Q3 active diners were 7.69 million, up 19 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15; Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23; Q3 revenue of $123.5 million, up 44 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $118.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $136.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Expects Q4 revenue range of $136 million - $138 million; expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA range $38 million - $40 million