Oct 27 Amgen Inc
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.68; Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per
share $3.02; Q3 revenue $5.8 billion, up 2 percent
* 2016 revenue guidance increased to $22.6 billion to $22.8
billion; 2016 GAAP EPS guidance increased to $9.94 to $10.11,
Non-GAAP EPS guidance increased to $11.40 to $11.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $5.73
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $700
million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $11.36, revenue view
$22.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
