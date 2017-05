Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc

* Q3 Walmart U.S. Net sales $74,550 million versus $72,712 million

* Q3 Walmart International net sales $28,390 million versus $29,811 million

* Q3 Sam's Club net sales $14,236 million versus $14,075 million

* Q3 Walmart U.S. Comparable sales, without fuel up 1.2 percent

* Q3 Sam's Club comparable sales, without fuel up 1.4 percent

* Q3 total U.S. Comparable sales, without fuel up 1.2 percent

* CEO Doug McMillon says "we will continue to change and pick up speed to reach our longer term aspirations"