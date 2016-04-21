India fwd/annualised dlr premia-May 15

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% (May 12) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------------