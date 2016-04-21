April 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0024 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0035 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0059 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0069 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1Tkz9cQ) (Bengaluru newsroom)