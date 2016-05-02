BRIEF-India's JK Paper March-qtr profit rises
* Says recommended a dividend of 1.50 rupees per equity share
May 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* Indian Banks Did Not Borrow Via Marginal Standing Facility On April 30 - RBI
May 16 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,900.0 53,207.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tra