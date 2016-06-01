June 1 General Motors Co:

* U.S. vehicle sales of 190,613 in May 2016 to individual or "retail" customers, down 13 percent versus last year

* Estimates that seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in May 2016 was 17 million units

* May 2016 U.S. sales down 18 percent to 240,450 vehicles