Jan 4 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon.Com - fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service delivered
more than 2 billion items for marketplace sellers worldwide in
2016
* Amazon.Com - FBA items shipped worldwide grew more than 50
percent during holiday season in 2016
* Amazon.Com - active sellers worldwide using FBA service
grew more than 70 percent in 2016; outside U.S.,FBA units
shipped grew more than 80 percent in 2016
* Amazon.Com - sellers worldwide received orders for more
than 28 million items on cyber monday in 2016
