BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Kite Pharma establishes strategic partnership with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize axicabtagene ciloleucel (kte-c19) in Japan
* Kite Pharma - Daiichi Sankyo will make an upfront payment to kite of $50 million
* Kite Pharma says will be eligible to receive future payments totaling up to $200 million for development and commercial milestones
* Kite Pharma says is also entitled to receive sales royalties in the low to mid double digit range
* Kite pharma - under terms, Daiichi Sankyo will be responsible for development and commercialization of axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd