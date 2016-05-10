May 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 6 states raise 102.75 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 90 bln rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat, Kerala at 7.98 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab at 8.00 pct; Tamil Nadu at 8.01 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Telangana at 8.02 pct; Uttar Pradesh at 8.03 pct

