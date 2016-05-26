BRIEF-RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 pct y-o-y in week to May 12
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 percent year on year in week to May 12 versus growth 13.7 percent year ago
May 26 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 745 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/1TBa8so) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 percent year on year in week to May 12 versus growth 13.7 percent year ago
* Says approved preferential allotment of 200,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares at issue price of INR 58 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qQVqtX) Further company coverage: