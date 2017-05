May 9 Jaguar Land Rover:

* Jaguar Land Rover Ltd says April retail sales of 41,341 vehicles, up 11 percent

* Jaguar Land Rover Ltd says Jaguar April retail sales of 7,993 vehicles, up 49 percent

* Jaguar Land Rover Ltd says Land Rover April retail sales of 33,348 vehicles, up 4 percent

Further company coverage: [TAMO.NS TAMOJL.UL] (Bengaluru newsroom)