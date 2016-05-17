Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
May 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* Indian banks borrowed 3.15 bln rupees via Marginal Standing Facility on May 16 - RBI
Source text - bit.ly/1V70zpw (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees