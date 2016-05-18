BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
May 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says May 17 refinance 19.05 billion rupees
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage: