BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says May 26 refinance 24.35 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago