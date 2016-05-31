Roadside bomb kills 11 Afghans headed to wedding, official says
KABUL, May 19 A suspected roadside bomb killed as many as 11 people from the same family on their way to a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.
May 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.07 trln rupees on May 26
* Futures up: Dow 32 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)