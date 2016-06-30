June 30 Reserve Bank Of India:

* RBI accepts 10 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 194 bids for 214.42 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI accepts 58 bids for 20 billion rupees out of 96 bids for 73.58 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 57.56 percent on 8 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 86 bids for 79.92 billion rupees out of 198 bids for 230.24 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 0.32 percent on 25 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 30 bids for 19.89 billion rupees out of 115 bids for 75.36 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 87.24 percent on 6 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 25 percent on 2 bids at 2055 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/294MIiZ (Bengaluru newsroom)