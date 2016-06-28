June 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* 7 states raises 73 billion rupees via loans, in line with targeted 73 billion rupees

* Cut off on Maharashtra at 7.96 percent, Odisha at 8 percent

* Cut off on Goa, Haryana, Kerala at 7.98 percent

* Cut off on Telangana at 7.97 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 7.99 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2971MMx)