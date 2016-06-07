BRIEF-India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago
June 7 Jaguar Land Rover :
* Land rover may sales of 34,313 vehicles in the month, up 6 percent year-on-year
* May retail sales of 44,946 vehicles, up 18 percent on may 2015
* Jaguar may sales of 10,633 vehicles, up 90 percent on the previous year Source text: (bit.ly/28gNpLS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 200,000 rupees versus loss 12.5 million rupees year ago