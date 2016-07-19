Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 United Continental Holdings Inc
* Sees Q3 pre-tax profit margin of 13.5 percent - 16.5 percent
* Sees FY capacity growth up between 1 percent and 1.5 percent from year ago, compared with prior plans to grow between 1 percent and 2 percent
* Sees Q3 passenger unit revenue (PRASM) down between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent from a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.