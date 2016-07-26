July 26 Analog Devices Inc
* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.71
to $0.72
* Transaction values Linear Technology at approximately
$60.00 per share
* Linear Technology shareholders to also get 0.2321 of share
of Analog Devices stock for each share of Linear Technology
common stock they hold
* Expects to achieve $150 million of annualized run-rate
cost synergies within 18 months post transaction close
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Analog
Devices' non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow
* Post-Closing, Linear Technology shareholders will own
approximately 16% of combined company on a fully-diluted basis
* Following deal, Linear Technology brand will continue to
serve as brand for Analog Devices' power management offerings
* GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.77 to
$0.78
* J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Credit
Suisse are providing committed debt financing for transaction
* Says also intends to fund transaction with approximately
$7.3 bln of new long term debt
* Qatalyst partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor
to Linear Technology, and Jones Day is serving as its legal
advisor.
* Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Wilmer Cutler Pickering
Hale And Dorr Llp are serving as its legal advisors
* Analog Devices and Linear Technology to combine creating
the premier analog technology company
* Linear Technology shareholders will receive $46.00 per
share in cash
* Analog Devices Inc says Analog Devices will acquire Linear
Technology in a cash and stock transaction that values combined
enterprise at approximately $30 billion
* Analog Devices Inc says Analog Devices intends to fund
transaction with approximately 58 million new shares of analog
devices common stock
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of
directors of both companies
* Following transaction close, Roche, president and CEO of
Analog Devices will continue to serve as president and CEO of
combined co
* Narrowed and raised its financial guidance for its Q3 of
fiscal year 2016; Q3 revenue to be approximately $865 million
* Credit Suisse is acting as exclusive financial advisor to
analog devices
* David Zinsner, SVP and CFO of Analog Devices, will
continue to serve as SVP and CFO of combined company
* Combined company will use name Analog Devices, Inc. and
continue to trade on NASDAQ under symbol ADI
* New long-term debt to fund deal is supported by
underwritten bridge loan commitment, expected to consist of term
loans and bonds
