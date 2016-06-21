BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
June 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* Indian banks borrowed 300 mln rupees via Marginal Standing Facility on June 20 - RBI
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees