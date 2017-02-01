Feb 1 Monro Muffler Brake Inc :

* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales $288.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $275 million

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.44

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $262 million to $268 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/

* Updates FY 2017 earnings per share outlook to $1.95 to $2.00

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.032 billion to $1.038 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 2.3%

* Signs definitive agreement to acquire 16 stores

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased approximately 6% for tires and were flat for maintenance services

* Qtrly comparable store sales declined approximately 2% for alignments, 3% for brakes and 5% for front end/shocks

* Has signed definitive agreement to acquire 16 stores from a Car-X franchisee, including 13 locations in Illinois, 3 locations in Iowa

* New 16 stores are expected to add approximately $15 million in annualized sales and will continue to operate under Car-X brand

* Fiscal 2017 comparable store sales guidance has been revised to a decline in range of 3.0% to 2.5%

* Sees Q4 comparable store sales decline of 2.5% to 1.0%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects that comparable store sales will be positive in February and March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: