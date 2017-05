Feb 15 Mesoblast Ltd :

* Announced 39-week data from phase 2 trial in patients with rheumatoid arthritis resistant to anti-tumor necrosis factor agents

* Results also demonstrated durable improvement in clinical symptoms, physical function, disease activity relative to placebo

* Results showed single intravenous infusion of proprietary allogeneic cell therapy product candidate MPC-300-IV well tolerated