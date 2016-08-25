BRIEF- Datasection announces exercise of options
* Says 1,050 units of its twelfth series options were exercised to 105,000 shares of its common stock during period from May 1 to May 18
Aug 25 Gemalto NV:
* Gemalto NV says H1 adjusted profit from operations EUR 172 million versus EUR 160 million; H1 adjusted revenue EUR 1.50 billion, up 1 percent at constant exchange rates
* Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue EUR 804 million versus EUR 813 million
* Gemalto NV says confirming 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project