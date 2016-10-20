BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Bank of New York Mellon Corp :
* BNY Mellon reports third quarter earnings of $974 million or $0.90 per common share
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $3.94 billion
* At quarter-end, AUM of $1.72 trillion increased 6%
* Net short-term outflows totaled $1 billion in 3Q16
* Net long-term inflows of $1 billion in 3Q16
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was a credit of $19 million versus provision of $1 million last year
* Qtrly net interest revenue $774 million versus $759 million last year
* Q3 revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total advanced common equity tier 1 capital ratio at Q3-end of 12.6 percent versus 11.7 percent at Q2-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing