Oct 20 Bank of New York Mellon Corp :

* BNY Mellon reports third quarter earnings of $974 million or $0.90 per common share

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.94 billion

* At quarter-end, AUM of $1.72 trillion increased 6%

* Net short-term outflows totaled $1 billion in 3Q16

* Net long-term inflows of $1 billion in 3Q16

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was a credit of $19 million versus provision of $1 million last year

* Qtrly net interest revenue $774 million versus $759 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total advanced common equity tier 1 capital ratio at Q3-end of 12.6 percent versus 11.7 percent at Q2-end