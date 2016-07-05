US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
July 5 Reserve Bank of India:
* Indian Banks Borrowed 550 Mln Rupees Via Marginal Standing Facility On July 4 - RBI Source text: bit.ly/29fxqEN (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)