June 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sets cut-off price for 7.50 percent 2034 bond at 98.12 rupees, yield at 7.6929 percent; fully sold

* sets cut-off price for 7.72 percent 2055 bond at 99.62 rupees, yield at 7.7496 percent; fully sold

* sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 100.93 rupees, yield at 7.4514 pct; fully sold

* sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 100.93 rupees, yield at 7.4514 pct; fully sold Source text: [bit.ly/29hnlJ4] (Bengaluru newsroom)