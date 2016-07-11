US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
July 11 Finance Ministry:
* India To Sell 150 Bln Rupees Of Bonds On July 15 - Finance Ministry
* India To Sell 80 Bln Rupees Of 7.61 Pct 2030 Bonds - Finance Ministry
* India To Sell 20 Bln Rupees Of 8.17 Pct 2044 Bonds - Finance Ministry
* India To Sell 30 Bln Rupees Of 7.35 Pct 2024 Bonds - Finance Ministry
* India To Sell 20 Bln Rupees Of 7.50 Pct 2034 Bonds - Finance Ministry
* India To Sell Bonds Via Multiple Price Method - Finance Ministry
Source text - bit.ly/29uW6rO (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.