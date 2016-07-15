US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
July 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 6 bids for 29.73 bln rupees out of 152 bids for 113.60 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 83.4 pct on 7 bids at 2030 bond auction
* RBI says partial allotment of 98.93 pct on 1 bids at 2034 bond auction
* RBI says partial allotment of 99.75 pct on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction
* RBI says partial allotment of 78.88 pct on 3 bids at 2024 bond auction
* RBI accepts 12 bids for 79.82 bln rupees out of 215 bids for 315.84 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.79 bln rupees out of 105 bids for 81.23 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale
* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.95 bln rupees out of 141 bids for 89.96 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale
Source text - bit.ly/2afhIue (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)