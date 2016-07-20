July 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 16.6 pct y-o-y in week to July 15 vs 10.4 pct year ago * RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.6 pct on July 8 * RBI says reserve money grew 15.3 pct year on year in week to July 15 vs 10.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 21 bln rupees to 17.51 trln rupees in week to July 15

Source text: (bit.ly/29Lyy71) (Bengaluru newsroom)