US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
July 26 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank: sets cut-off rate of 6.56 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank: Weighted average rate at 6.57 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank: allots 128.25 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 185 billion rupees notified Source text: bit.ly/2a2I6Hg (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.