July 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 10 states raise 91.50 billion rupees via loans, in line with targeted 91.50 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh at 7.59 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu at 7.69 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat, J&K, Kerala at 7.69 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal at 7.69 percent Source text : (bit.ly/29Wv95e)